Asheville - Sean Phillip Wilson, passed away at age 36 on February 28, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina. He grew up in Akron, Ohio, attending Archbishop Hoban High School, graduating from St. Paul's Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in graphic design.
He was born with an entrepreneurial drive, athletic talent, a big heart, a generous spirit, a love of travel, and a hard-to-keep-up-with sense of adventure.Sean's preferred speed was fast-forward, whether it was racing motorcycles or cars around a track, changing jobs or places to live, effortlessly negotiating steep bumpy ski runs, or putting together one of his start-up business ventures in sustainable agriculture, medical marijuana, cbd products, or graphic design. If a venture required a skill he did not have going in to it, he found a way to develop it. He had the ability to make decisions quickly and he let no grass grow under his feet, a quality often recommended in motivational books but not always found in the real world. He cared for those in need, providing medical marijuana and, later on, cbd products, to those who could not afford to pay. He even took a break from business to work in Ethiopia on a community gardening project as a Peace Corps volunteer.
He leaves his beloved daughter Clover Jane Wilson born February 6, 2017, of Wigan, United Kingdom; his parents John Wilson and Patricia Pacenta of Bath, Ohio; brother Kevin Wilson of Cleveland, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private interment has taken place. A celebration of Sean's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Sean's memory can be made to the Appalachian Sustainable Food Project (ASAP), a 501c3 organization in Asheville, North Carolina, the University of Akron Foundation for the graphic design degree program at the Mary Schiller Myers School of Art, or a . Sean's family wishes to give special thanks to Sean's business partner and mentor, James S. Thompson, to Karen Selz, and to Rev. Patrick Cahill, Pastor of St. Eugene Roman Catholic Church, of Asheville, North Carolina.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020