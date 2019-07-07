|
Selwyn J. D'Amico
Swannanoa - Selwyn J. D'Amico, 94, of Swannanoa, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Al, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Mrs. D'Amico was born November 21, 1924 in Anderson, SC. She was an avid golfer and bridge player, where she made many friends with these endeavors. Selwyn loved gardening and cooking. She retired from Beacon Manufacturing and owned Selwyn's of Swannanoa. Selwyn volunteered at Groce United Methodist Church and Swannanoa Valley Museum.
Selwyn is preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Meta Jones; husband, Alfred D'Amico; brother, Charles Jones; and sister, Catherine Jones.
She is survived by her children, Nora D. Jones (Paul), Jan L. D'Amico, and John A. D'Amico; granddaughter, Trudy Jackson (Kevin); and great grandchildren, Anna Kate, Caroline, and Bonnie Jackson.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Groce United Methodist Church, 954 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019