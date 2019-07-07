Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Selwyn D'Amico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selwyn J. D'Amico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selwyn J. D'Amico Obituary
Selwyn J. D'Amico

Swannanoa - Selwyn J. D'Amico, 94, of Swannanoa, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Al, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Mrs. D'Amico was born November 21, 1924 in Anderson, SC. She was an avid golfer and bridge player, where she made many friends with these endeavors. Selwyn loved gardening and cooking. She retired from Beacon Manufacturing and owned Selwyn's of Swannanoa. Selwyn volunteered at Groce United Methodist Church and Swannanoa Valley Museum.

Selwyn is preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Meta Jones; husband, Alfred D'Amico; brother, Charles Jones; and sister, Catherine Jones.

She is survived by her children, Nora D. Jones (Paul), Jan L. D'Amico, and John A. D'Amico; granddaughter, Trudy Jackson (Kevin); and great grandchildren, Anna Kate, Caroline, and Bonnie Jackson.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Groce United Methodist Church, 954 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now