Shannon Bell In Memoriam
The Bell family deeply appreciate everyone's, prayers, cards, gifts, flowers and food doing our recent loss.  Thank you for the support and comfort you provided.   We would also like to give a special thanks to the following people and groups:   Todd and Becky Donatelli and members of The Cathedral of All Souls Tillman Jackson, David Nash, Ron King, The Carlton Club, The Chosen, LaFredia Morris, Davidson Jones, Tanya Presha, Barbara Johnson, Heneritta Cunningham, Teresa Dillion, William Wynn and the Staff at Hart Funeral Service.   The Bell Family
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
