The Bell family is deeply appreciative of everyone's, prayers, cards, gifts, flowers and food prepared doing our recent loss. Thank you for the support and comfort you provided. A special thanks to the following people and groups: Todd and Becky Donatelli and members of The Cathedral of All Souls, Tillman Jackson, David Nash, Ron King, The Carlton Club, The Chosen, LaFredia Morris, Davidson Jones, Tanya Presha, Barbara Johnson, Heneritta Cunningham, Teresa Dillion, William Wynn, Shaunda Sandford and Staff at Hart Funeral Service. Sincerely, The Bell Family
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019