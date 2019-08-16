Services
Hart Funeral Service, Inc. - Asheville
60 Phifer St.
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-2090
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Shannon Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Eugene Bell


1974 - 2019
Shannon Eugene Bell Obituary
Shannon Eugene Bell

Asheville - Shannon Eugene Bell, 44 was born December 31, 1974 in Fayette County, KY and departed this life August 10, 2019 in Asheville, NC where he was a resident for several years. He was a son of Gene and Sharon Smith Bell. His mother, and sister, Angela Bailey preceded him in death.

After receiving his Associate Degree, Shannon was employed as a Recreation Specialist with Asheville Parks and Recreation. He was affectionately called "Shan B".

In addition to his father he is survived by his nephew, Julien Bailey; great-aunt, Edna Senour, stepmother, Patricia Sanford-Bell and friends. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Zachary and Anna Charles Bell; maternal grandparents, Sherman Smith, Jr. and Mary Emma Smith.

Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Service. An online memorial register is available at www.hartfuneralservice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019
