To my Heavenly Angel today 46 years ago Dad received a gift you were born. It was a pleasure to watch you grow up into a beautiful young lady. On 03-03-94 you had an accident and went to be a Heavenly Angel. You were such a good employee. The Juvenile Courtroom in the Buncombe County Court House was dedicated in your honor. My Heavenly Angel you are missed by family and friends. A retired state trooper's love for his child. Gordon M. Conner
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019