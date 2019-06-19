Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Lashea Connor

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Shannon Lashea Connor In Memoriam
To my Heavenly Angel today 46 years ago Dad received a gift you were born. It was a pleasure to watch you grow up into a beautiful young lady. On 03-03-94 you had an accident and went to be a Heavenly Angel. You were such a good employee.  The Juvenile Courtroom in the Buncombe County Court House was dedicated in your honor. My Heavenly Angel you are missed by family and friends. A retired state trooper's love for his child. Gordon M. Conner
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.