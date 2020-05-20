|
Sharon Anna (Wilson) Sheetz
Fletcher - Sharon Anne (Wilson) Sheetz passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a long illness. She was born February 20, 1951 in Meadville, PA and currently resided in Fletcher, NC.
She was preceded in death by her father, James E. Wilson; her mother, Florence M. Wilson; her husband, Robert R. Sheetz, CMDR USNR Retired; and a sister, Renee E. Semerod.
She is survived by her brothers, Richard C. Wilson and Neil R. Wilson; two nieces, Cathy Chutz and Carly Martin; a nephew, Andrew J. Wilson; a grandniece, Emma Martin; and a grandnephew, Christopher Chutz.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested memorial donations be made to any Humane Society or Animal Shelter of the donor's choice.
Interment will be at Dicksonburg Cemetery, Conneautville, PA alongside her beloved husband, Robert.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, PA where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020