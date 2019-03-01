|
Sharon Daves Roberson
Forest City - Sharon Daves Roberson, age 61, of Forest City, NC, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Willow Ridge Rehab and Living Center.
Sharon was born March 4, 1957 in Buncombe County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Martha Jean Lancaster. Sharon was a graduate of Enka High School and earned an Associates Degree from Isothermal Community College. She managed the Servco and Wilco-Hess Convenience Store for over twenty years and was of the Baptist faith. Sharon enjoyed Duke Basketball and taking trips to the Outer Banks. She also served on the Rutherford County Junior Miss Program Committee for several years. Sharon was also an animal lover and enjoyed taking care of her pets.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brother, Bobby Daryl Daves.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Bobby Daves (Susan) of Asheville; daughter, Chelsea Roberson (Justin Jackson) of Forest City; son, James Michael Cantrell of High Point, NC; sister, Ronda Griffin (Phil) and brother, Johnny Daves (Sue) all of Asheville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Logan Frazier, Colton and Wyatt Cantrell; four nieces, Crystal Daves, Misty Daves, Brandy Hensley, Whittni Griffin and five great nieces and nephews.
In honor of Sharon's wishes, no formal services will be conducted.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Willow Ridge for their compassionate care for Sharon during her illness. They were just like family to her. Memorial donations are requested to Willow Ridge Rehab and Living Center, Activities Fund, 237 Tryon Road, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at www.harrelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 1, 2019