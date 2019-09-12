Services
Asheville, NC - Sharon Lee Marlowe Parsons passed away (in Asheville, NC) on September 7 at the age of 84. Born in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Marlowe and the late Helena Hartfelter Marlowe. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Wesley Marlowe.

Her early years, through college, were spent in Indianapolis where she graduated from Butler University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She lived and worked most of her life in the Chicago, IL area before retiring in 2003 to Asheville, NC. There she was actively involved in volunteer efforts with CarePartners Foundation and with her local sorority Alumnae Chapter.

Sharon is survived by her beloved son, James C. Parsons, four wonderful nephews, John O. Marlowe, Clayton, IN; Todd Marlowe, Porter, TX; Benjamin Marlowe (Erinn), Indianapolis, IN; David Marlowe, CA; and many loving cousins.

A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Paul Gustitus, Indianapolis, IN officiating. Burial will be in the Memorial Gardens of Calvary Cemetery, Fletcher, NC.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sharon's favorite charity, The Cradle Society, 2049 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201. If preferred, donations may also be made to WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly CarePartners Foundation), P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813 or, a .

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
