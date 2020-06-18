Sharon McElrath Fore
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon McElrath Fore

Campobello, SC - Sharon McElrath Fore, 69, of Campobello, SC, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Asheville, NC on August 27, 1950, a daughter of the late John Roosevelt McElrath and Amanda (Duckett) McElrath. She was the wife of Ronald (Ronnie) Charles Fore for 51 years, a loving mother and grandmother, homemaker, and friend. She was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church, in Inman, SC.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by a daughter, Sherry Susanne Sprinkle and husband Keith, of Candler, NC; a son, Ryan David Fore and wife Kellie of Leicester, NC; a brother Allen McElrath and wife Cecilia of Asheville, NC, a sister Linda Bryant and husband Carl of Candler, NC; four sister in laws; Nellie McElrath, Pat Boyter and husband David, Sheila Mease, and Audette Watts all of Candler, NC, two grandchildren Grayson and Maddie Grace Fore, seven nephews, and three nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Carolyn Jean McElrath; and her Brothers: David McElrath and wife Kay, Kenneth Dale McElrath, Neale McElrath and wife Doris (Dot), two brothers-in-laws; Ronnie Mease and Charles Watts, one nephew, and three nieces.

A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Glady Missionary Baptist Church, 1425 Pisgah Hwy. Candler, NC 28715 with Rev. Steve Rogers, Rev. Gerald Sprinkle, and Rev. David Duncan officiating. Due to limited seating and social distancing requirements, please contact Sherry Sprinkle at 828-665-0363, if you plan to attend the service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Glady Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved