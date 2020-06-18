Sharon McElrath Fore



Campobello, SC - Sharon McElrath Fore, 69, of Campobello, SC, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Asheville, NC on August 27, 1950, a daughter of the late John Roosevelt McElrath and Amanda (Duckett) McElrath. She was the wife of Ronald (Ronnie) Charles Fore for 51 years, a loving mother and grandmother, homemaker, and friend. She was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church, in Inman, SC.



In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by a daughter, Sherry Susanne Sprinkle and husband Keith, of Candler, NC; a son, Ryan David Fore and wife Kellie of Leicester, NC; a brother Allen McElrath and wife Cecilia of Asheville, NC, a sister Linda Bryant and husband Carl of Candler, NC; four sister in laws; Nellie McElrath, Pat Boyter and husband David, Sheila Mease, and Audette Watts all of Candler, NC, two grandchildren Grayson and Maddie Grace Fore, seven nephews, and three nieces.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Carolyn Jean McElrath; and her Brothers: David McElrath and wife Kay, Kenneth Dale McElrath, Neale McElrath and wife Doris (Dot), two brothers-in-laws; Ronnie Mease and Charles Watts, one nephew, and three nieces.



A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Glady Missionary Baptist Church, 1425 Pisgah Hwy. Candler, NC 28715 with Rev. Steve Rogers, Rev. Gerald Sprinkle, and Rev. David Duncan officiating. Due to limited seating and social distancing requirements, please contact Sherry Sprinkle at 828-665-0363, if you plan to attend the service.









