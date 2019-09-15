Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
White Rock Baptist Church
Candler, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
White Rock Baptist Church
Candler, NC
Sharon Mease Murdock


1951 - 2019
Sharon Mease Murdock Obituary
Sharon Mease Murdock

Rome, GA - Sharon Mease Murdock passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Sharon was born in Asheville on July 28, 1951, the oldest daughter of Patty Jennings Mease and the late Vaughn George Mease, Sr.

Sharon graduated class of 1969 from Enka High School, then from Genevieve's Secretarial College in 1970. Sharon was a Godly woman who never met a stranger. She could always be found outside working with her flowers or simply enjoying nature. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack Edward Murdock, of Centre, AL; daughter, Cason Murdock Beck and husband Chris, of Cedar Bluff, AL; step-son, Shayne R. Murdock and wife Kimberly, of Tallapoosa, GA; step-daughter Candy Murdock Holland and husband Billy, of Roanoke, AL; mother, Patty Jennings Mease, of Candler; sister, Dawn Mease Blankenship and husband James, of Statham, GA; brother, Vaughn George Mease, Jr., of Shelby, NC; grandchildren, Brody, Barrett, and Bristol Beck, Jordan Murdock Kierbrow, Kayla Williams, Kamryn Cox, Darby, Stevie, and Jaxson Murdock, and Autumn, Kristen, and Billy Holland, Jr; nieces, Wendy Setzer and husband John Setzer, Tiffany Smith and husband Kirk Smith; nephew, Vaughn George Mease, III and wife Kelsie; great-nieces, Riley and Lyla Setzer, and Ellie and Georgia Smith; along with several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at White Rock Baptist Church, Candler, on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
