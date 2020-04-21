Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Washburn Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Washburn Reid Obituary
Sharon Washburn Reid

Asheville - Sharon Washburn Reid, 69, of Asheville, NC passed away on April 16, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center.

Sharon was born to the late Leonard Emmett and Sarah Geneva Washburn. She is survived by her three children: Gary D. Reid, Ronda K. Bailey, Sarah L. Brown (Greg), and Fur baby BoBo; her grandchildren Kristi A. Bailey, Preston A. Lamont, Colby D. Brown and Amber N. Frisbee; great grandchildren Londyn J. Bailey, N'Kaileigh S. Walker and Imani S. Bailey; sister Lynda Jones, niece Donna Robinson and nephew Jim Jones.

Sharon, a lifelong resident of Buncombe county spent several years working between Omni Grove Park Inn and the Biltmore Estate. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with family. Her sense of humor was infectious and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -