|
|
Sharon Washburn Reid
Asheville - Sharon Washburn Reid, 69, of Asheville, NC passed away on April 16, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center.
Sharon was born to the late Leonard Emmett and Sarah Geneva Washburn. She is survived by her three children: Gary D. Reid, Ronda K. Bailey, Sarah L. Brown (Greg), and Fur baby BoBo; her grandchildren Kristi A. Bailey, Preston A. Lamont, Colby D. Brown and Amber N. Frisbee; great grandchildren Londyn J. Bailey, N'Kaileigh S. Walker and Imani S. Bailey; sister Lynda Jones, niece Donna Robinson and nephew Jim Jones.
Sharon, a lifelong resident of Buncombe county spent several years working between Omni Grove Park Inn and the Biltmore Estate. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with family. Her sense of humor was infectious and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020