Shawn C. Lytle
Shawn Christopher Lytle, 46, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Shawn as born November 12, 1973 in Buncombe County and was a graduate of Owen High School and attended NC A & T State University. He enjoyed working on cars and was a handyman to many. Shawn was a member of Mills Chapel Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Birt Lytle; paternal grandparents, Kelce and Alberta Lytle; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Doris Corpening and Fred Whiteside.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Wilma Lytle; daughter, Tiarra Lytle and "adopted" daughter, Jessica Green; brother, Ron Lytle and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with Rev. Bobby Hill, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required.

At other times, the family will be at the residence.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.

www.harwodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
