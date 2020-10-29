Sheila Diana Warren Johnson
Candler - Sheila Diana Warren Johnson, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center.
Mrs. Johnson was born November 25, 1953, in Buncombe County to the late George William and Lois Emma Brookshire Warren.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Lee Johnson; five daughters, Yvonne Capps, Amanda Smith, Kimberly Johnson, Julia Johnson and Bryanna Johnson; seven grandchildren and one sister, Clara Sue Warren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Joe Yelton officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
To achieve the required social distancing, services in Groce Funeral Home chapels are limited to 50 people and face masks are required.
Mrs. Johnson will lie in repose from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.