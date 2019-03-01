Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheila Diane Moss Garrison


Sheila Diane Moss Garrison Obituary
Sheila Diane Moss Garrison

Asheville - Sheila Diane Moss Garrison, age 46, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mission Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1972 in Buncombe County, NC to John Lee and the late June Rice Moss. Sheila was a homemaker for her family and was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Asheville, NC. Along with her father, she is survived by her husband, Earl Garrison; her daughter, Devonna Brown (Ricky) of Asheville; her step-son, Cory Garrison (Megan) of Asheville; her sister, Catherine Lynn Moss of Asheville; and her six grandchildren, Skyler Brown, Brooklynn Brown, Ryker Banks, Rayne Banks, Riddick Garrison, and Iziaiah Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Penland Family Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jackie Silvers will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in the Emma section of Asheville. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 7pm-9pm in the Penland Family Funeral Home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Penland Family Funeral Home at 125 South Avenue, Swannanoa, NC 28778 to help with the funeral expenses. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Garrison Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneral Home.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
