Shelby Burnett



Asheville - Our beautiful and loving mother, Shelby Burnett, of Asheville, NC, died peacefully on June 25 surrounded by her family. She was a kind and smart woman who loved her family deeply. She made a positive impact on everyone she met and will be missed greatly. Shelby was raised in Madison county and moved to Asheville at 18. She was an amazing stay at home mom, graduated from and worked at AB Tech for over 20 years, and loved hiking in the Blue Ridge mountains. She is survived by her children: Chief Petty Officer Nick Burnett serving in the US Navy (sp. Anne, and grandchildren Ella and Emily), and Brandi Burnett (granddog Abby) of Apex, NC. Siblings: Wanda Anderson of Marshall, Barbara Cupp, Johnny Cupp, Annie Smart of Asheville, and other family and friends. Predeceased by her mother Vada Tweed and brother Jimmy Hurst. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 6, 2-4pm at AB Tech Conference Center in Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to - or NC State Parks (Mount Mitchell) - www.ncfsp.org/donate. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019