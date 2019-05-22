|
Shelby Honeycutt
Woodfin - Shelby Jean Rice Honeycutt, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She was former Owner & Manager of Flowers Thrift Store in Woodfin for 20 years, was former Cosmetic Consultant at Bon Marche', a 1962 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School, was a member of Richland Baptist Church, and was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Honeycutt was a daughter of the late Frank Rice and Robena Buckner Rice. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Rice and sister, Anna Hixon.
Surviving are her husband, Homer (Sonny) Honeycutt of the home; sons, Col. Rodney Homer Honeycutt (Lisa) stationed in Kuwait, Jeffrey Blake Honeycutt (Kim), Preston Gregory Honeycutt (Missy) all of Asheville and Nathan Ryan Honeycutt (Jessica) of Leicester; grandchildren, Blake, Collin, Austin, Noah, Gavin, Hannah, Alexa, Josh, Levi, Haley and Rylee Honeycutt and Hayley and Cloe Deaton; great grandsons, Blake and Tristan Honeycutt; sisters, Jody Silver (Charles) of Asheville and Frances Langford (Caroll) of Weaverville; brothers, Frank Rice and Bruce Rice (Pat) all of Weaverville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Richland Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Gassaway and Rev. Ricky Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 PM Friday at the church.
The family will have a time of remembrance following the committal/graveside services at the home of Rodney and Lisa Honeycutt, 47 Murray de Bruhl Rd, Alexander, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019