Shelby Jean Bullard
San Antonio, TX - Shelby Jean Bullard (nee Davis, nee Molnar) born on March 30th, 1939 at her family's home in Spring Creek, North Carolina, to Tom and Ruth Davis. Jean died on April 22nd in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 80.
She was a mother, sister, aunt, wife, grandmother and companion. Most recently, two hours prior to her passing, Jean became a great-grandmother for the first time. Jean left this world surrounded by family. She was at her happiest when sharing stories and talking to her many grandchildren.
Jean enjoyed playing basketball in high school. She eventually made her way to Florida and met her 1st husband Richard (Dick) Molnar at a roller rink and were married soon after. They lived for a time in North Carolina, before moving to Cleveland, Ohio. The marriage would take the family to Casa Grande, Arizona, where Jean worked first as a dental assistant, then supervisor at the Arizona Training Center caring for developmentally disabled children and adults. After a divorce she met Jerry Bullard. Their marriage lasted 13 years before Jerry succumbed to a battle with esophageal cancer. At that point she decided to retire from her job and move back to North Carolina. There she met her final companion Sherrill McGalliard. Jean and Sherrill enjoyed the last 23 years of her life together.
Jean greatly enjoyed friends and family regardless of where she was. She told great stories and there was always laughter when she was around. She is survived by her sisters Glenda Rash (Tony) and Robbie Bryant (James), companion Sherrill McGalliard, her two sons, Thomas Molnar and Richard Molnar, her grandchildren Sara Corning, Beth Molnar, Ricky Molnar, Jonathan Molnar, David Molnar, and Andrew Molnar, and a great grandchild, Miles Molnar Corning. She is also survived by her two daughters-in-law Anna Saldana Ford and Christine Molnar Cassidy. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Molnar. Jean was also aunt to six nieces and nephews.
Her love for her family will live on with all of those she has touched throughout her life. Those that have shared time with Jean will never forget her.
Services and burial will take place June 1, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, on the New Leicester Highway, in Sandy Mush, North Carolina. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Harry Worley, officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019