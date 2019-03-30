|
Shelby Nace
Hendersonville - Shelby Jean Ingle Nace, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Buncombe County, she had resided in Henderson County for over 40 years. She retired from Eaton Corporation where she worked for over 20 years, and was formerly employed with Taylor Instrument Company. She was also a Loaned Officer for the United Way and served as a volunteer with ABCCM.
Mrs. Nace was a daughter of the late Arthur Ingle and Cora Lee Russell Ingle and wife of Fred Nace who died in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Turner; sister, Shirley Wallen and 7 brothers, John, Charles, Bob, Arthur, Guy, Lester and Dwayne Ingle.
Surviving are her children, Charles Turner and his son, Zach Turner of Fletcher, Thomas Turner and wife, Glenda and their daughter, Mikaela Turner of West Asheville and Stacy Nace English and husband, Adrian of Lyman, SC; sister, Wanda Ingle Otto and husband, Greg of Idaho and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Zachariah Turner and Rev. Kenneth Ingle officiating.
The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: The Elizabeth House, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 30, 2019