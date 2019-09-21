|
Sheldon Wesley (Tex) Johnson
Asheville - Sheldon Wesley (Tex) Johnson, 52, died Monday, September 16, at the Solace Center in Asheville.
Sheldon was born September 24, 1966. He grew up with his parents, Dorothy Crowe Johnson and Samuel Wesley Johnson, in Asheville and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Reynolds High School and Blue Ridge Community College. He enjoyed working on cars, watching sunsets and making things. He worked in property management and was a member of the Baptist Church.
Sheldon is survived by his ex-wife Tammy Styles; children Felisha Craig of Burnsville, Brittany Burrell (Heath) of Hendersonville, Bethany Byars of Black Mountain and Ryan Fohmann of Asheville; and grandchildren Autumn, Zade, Sawyer, Wesley and Calvin.
A memorial service for Sheldon will be held Monday, September 23, at 6 pm at Freedom Baptist Church (50 Rice Road, Asheville) with Pastor Keith Hutchinson officiating. The family will receive friends between 5 and 6 pm prior to the service. Condolences may also be made at AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019