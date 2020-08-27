Sheree Fender Frisbee
Casar / Weaverville - Sheree Fender Frisbee, age 63, of Casar, NC, formerly of Weaverville, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Mrs. Frisbee was born April 30, 1957 in Buncombe County to Leeila Thomas Fender and the late Erskine Fender.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Max Frisbee; and brother, Darrell Fender.
Surviving in addition to her mother, are her sons, Joseph and Samuel Frisbee; sister, Vicky Fender; brother, Danny Fender; sister-in-law, Elaine Fender; and three grandchildren, Scarlette, Kira, and Jameson.
Her funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial was in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Frisbee's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
