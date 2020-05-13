|
|
Sheree Hyatt
Leicester - Sheree Lavette Hyatt, 57, of 6 Peeble Trail, went to be with the Lord and her daddy on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native and resident most of her life of Buncombe County, she was a 1981 graduate of North Buncombe High School and locally served as a caregiver. Sheree was an avid drag racing fan, loved to cook and spending time with her daughter and family.
She was the daughter of Meredith Joann Gosnell Hyatt of Leicester and the late Charles Reed Hyatt.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her daughter, Sarah Grace Norton of the home; maternal grandmother, Mary "MeMaw" Gosnell of Leicester; companion of 3 years, Don Alan Golden of Leicester; special cousin, James Hyatt of Tennessee and special friend, Joan Gosnell of Leicester.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020