Sherian H. Conner
1953 - 2020
Sherian H. Conner

Clyde - Clyde, Sherian Lee Henson Conner, 66, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence.

Sherian was a native of Buncombe County and a daughter of the late Marvin and Elizabeth Nell Robinson Henson.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Burlin Arvine Conner, Jr.; one daughter, Misty Lovin and husband, Jay Vestal, of Clyde; a son, Joseph Lovin and wife, Brandie, of Waterloo, South Carolina; two sisters, Janice Boone and Rhonda Carver; one brother, Dale Henson; and six grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Snow Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Wells Funeral Home of Canton.

The care of Mrs. Conner has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
