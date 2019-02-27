|
|
Sherrian Lanich
Asheville - Sherrian Lee Ellis Lanich, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the St. Joseph Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Mitchell County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life and along with her husband, was former Owner & Operator of Dusty's Diner in Candler. She was a graduate Clyde A. Erwin High School and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lanich was a daughter of Georgia Lee Greene Ellis of Asheville and the late Arnold Lee Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Grindstaff and Thomas Lanich.
Surviving are her sister, Carolyn Ellis Creasman (late Dennis) with whom she made her home and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Friday at the funeral home.
To sign Mrs. Lanich's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 27, 2019