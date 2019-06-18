Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
Sherrill Glenn Robinson Obituary
Sherrill Glenn Robinson, 68, of Candler, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. A native of Lenoir, NC, he was the son of the late Bowers and Catherine Cassida Robinson. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam. Being at the lake, fishing, and spending time with his family where all things that he loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Naomi Riddle, Frances Williams, and Bruce Robinson.

He is survived by his daughter, Misty Robinson (Ronnie Owens); grandchildren, Waylon Robinson, Savannah and Christian Owens; siblings, Lola Edwards, Sherry Parker, Patty Williams, Timmy and Samuel Robinson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 19th in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 18, 2019
