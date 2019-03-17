Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Giles Chapel
Deerfield, NC
Sherry Murphy Obituary
Sherry Murphy

Asheville - Sherry A. Murphy, 74, of the Deerfield Community in Asheville, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 22 in the St. Giles Chapel of Deerfield.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her name to the Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Road, Ravenna, OH 44266.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
