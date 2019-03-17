|
Sherry Murphy
Asheville - Sherry A. Murphy, 74, of the Deerfield Community in Asheville, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 22 in the St. Giles Chapel of Deerfield.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her name to the Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Road, Ravenna, OH 44266.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019