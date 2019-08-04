Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookstone Church Merrimon Campus
Sherry Nelms Campbell


1960 - 2019
Sherry Nelms Campbell Obituary
Sherry Nelms Campbell

Asheville - Sherry Nelms Campbell, 59, of Asheville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Henderson County to Herbert and Corrine Brown Nelms of Weaverville, she was owner and operator of The Pink House, a repurpose design studio and was a member of Brookstone Church Merrimon Campus.

Surviving other than her parents are her husband, Ralph Campbell; son, Ralph "Cooter" Campbell of Woodfin and daughter, Jessica Dodd (Brian) of Hendersonville; two granddaughters, Callie and Anna; sister, Shelby N. Londenberg (Buddy); nephews and nieces, Alex, Chris, Lisa, Devon, Charlie, Stacie, Nicki, Jennifer and Kenny.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 10, at 2:00 p.m., at Brookstone Church Merrimon Campus. Revs. Jason Speier and Johnny Prettyman will officiate.

The family requests that no jackets or ties be worn at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Chest for Women, P.O. Box 5294, Asheville, NC, 28813.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
