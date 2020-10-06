Sherry Robinson
Mars Hill - Sherry Lee Smith Robinson, 64, of Mars Hill, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James LeRoy and Mary Louise Parham Smith and lived in Madison County most of her life.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 49 years, Garard Robinson; daughter, Heidi Honeycutt (Brandon); sons, Josh Robinson (Karen) and Caleb Robinson (Jennifer); sisters, Joan English and Brenda Rector; brothers, Jimmy Smith (Lisa) and Jeff Smith (Michelle); grandchildren, Chloie Robinson, Madison "Maddie" and Morgan "Lili" Honeycutt, Gabriel "Gabe" and Hadley Robinson; great grandson, Waylon; mother-in-law, Hazel Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Sherry enjoyed sharing laughs and going on adventures with her friends, Jessie and Wanda.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Terry's Fork Freewill Baptist Church, of which Sherry was a member. Reverends Randy Sprinkle and Ronnie Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Heidi & Brandon, 101 Claude Honyecutt Drive, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
