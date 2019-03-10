|
Sheryl Lynne Tipton
Weaverville - Sheryl Lynne Tipton, age 61, of Weaverville passed away October 31, 2018.
Sheryl was born September 18, 1957 in Ducktown, Tenn. to the late Mel and Lois Ramsey. Sheryl grew up in Athens, Tenn. and graduated from ETSU with a degree in nursing; she worked in the nursing field for 41 years. Sheryl had lived in Tennessee, New Mexico, Alaska, Utah and North Carolina. Her hobbies were snow skiing, fishing, listening to blues, and going to musical concerts. She collected Native American baskets, pottery and blankets.
Surviving are her husband of 29 ½ years, Jeff Tipton; sons, Chris Tipton and wife Brittney and James Tipton and brother, Barry Ramsey.
Sheryl's memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to ASPCA, at aspca.org.
Sheryl left a long lasting mark on everyone she met; she had very many friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019