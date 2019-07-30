Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church
Leicester, NC
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church
Leicester, NC
Leicester - Shirley Ann Clark Israel, 82, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

A native of Buncombe Co., Shirley was a daughter of the late Dallas Berlin Clark and Delia Wright Clark. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Stowe and Mildred Embler, and her brother, Berlin Clark.

Mrs. Israel retired after 50 years in banking, as a Senior Teller and more recently as a Customer Service Representative with First Citizens Bank. She was a lifelong active member of Newfound Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Gideon's Auxiliary.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Gay V. Israel; daughters, Teresa Israel Hurley (Thil) and Patricia Israel Cook (David); grandchildren, Jennifer West (Chad), Bethany Smith (John), and Jessica Cornett; and great-grandchildren, Trinity, August, Layla, Brooke, Julliana, Coco and Alexander.

Funeral services for Mrs. Israel will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Newfound Baptist Church, with Pastor Bradley Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 6, Leicester, NC 28748.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 30, 2019
