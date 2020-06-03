Shirley Ann Henson Miller
Candler - Shirley Ann Henson Miller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.
A native of Franklin, NC, Shirley was a daughter of the late Carter and Nellie Cable Henson.
She was a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Chip Miller; sons, Mitch Holmes and Mark Holmes; sister, Malynda; and brothers, Farrell, Morris and Wayne.
The graveside service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Michael Kurtz will officiate. Jackson Arrowood, Jansen Arrowood, Jon Deel, Andy Miller, Danny Miller and Kyle Miller will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67, Candler, NC 28715.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Candler - Shirley Ann Henson Miller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.
A native of Franklin, NC, Shirley was a daughter of the late Carter and Nellie Cable Henson.
She was a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Chip Miller; sons, Mitch Holmes and Mark Holmes; sister, Malynda; and brothers, Farrell, Morris and Wayne.
The graveside service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Michael Kurtz will officiate. Jackson Arrowood, Jansen Arrowood, Jon Deel, Andy Miller, Danny Miller and Kyle Miller will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67, Candler, NC 28715.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.