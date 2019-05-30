Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Shirley Anne Smith

Asheville - Shirley Anne Lewis Smith, 84,passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home in West Asheville.

Born in Asheville, she was a daughter of the late Thaddeus and Helen Blecha Lewis, and she was married to Billy Lee Smith, who died in 2000. She was also preceded in death by sons, Timothy Smith and Vincent Smith, and daughters, Megan Smith and Margaret Smith.

Mrs. Smith and her husband were the owners and operators of several area bakeries, including Sugar & Spice and Town House Bakery. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

She is survived by children, Mike Smith, William A. Smith and wife Teresa, Richard Smith, Debra Hugg, Susan Smith, Tamara Hughey and husband Tony, and Teresa Liner and husband Darin; a sister. Barbara Sneigoski and husband, Stephen; brothers, James Lewis and Vincent Lewis and wife Barbara, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Azalea Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019
