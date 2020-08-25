1/1
Shirley Boone
1945 - 2020
Shirley Boone

Asheville - Shirley Jean Boone, 74, of 4 Walden Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday August 25, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, she had resided in Silver Spring, MD from 1966 until moving to Henderson County in 2017. She worked at Giant Food for 40 years and attended West Henderson High School.

Ms. Boone was a daughter of the late William Paul Boone and Freda Viola Kilpatrick Boone. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dianna Boone and Sharon Boone; and brothers, Gary Cooper, Benny Boone, James Cooper, and Paul Boone Jr.

Surviving are her daughter Sherry Edney of Haggertown, MD; companion of over 20 years Morty Sclar of Silver Spring, MD; sisters Patricia A. Boone of Fletcher and Angela Kay Jacoby (Brent) of Spartanburg County, SC; brother Daniel "Danny" Richard Boone (Danna) of Avery's Creek and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Doug Guy officiating. Burial will follow in Roberts Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign Ms. Boone's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
