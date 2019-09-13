|
Shirley Cooper
Whittier, NC - Shirley Davis Cooper, 75, of the Gateway Community went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Jackson County, NC and was a founding member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dillsboro, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband; James (Jim) Cooper, one son; Steve Cooper, one grandson; Clay Cooper, her parents; Grady and Viola Davis and one brother; Bryant Davis.
She is survived by one daughter in law; Jenny Cooper, one granddaughter in law; Stacey Cooper, one great granddaughter; Sophia Cooper, one brother in law; Willard McCoy and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Ashe officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at the church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019