Services
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
(828) 586-2444
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Cooper


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Cooper Obituary
Shirley Cooper

Whittier, NC - Shirley Davis Cooper, 75, of the Gateway Community went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Jackson County, NC and was a founding member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dillsboro, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband; James (Jim) Cooper, one son; Steve Cooper, one grandson; Clay Cooper, her parents; Grady and Viola Davis and one brother; Bryant Davis.

She is survived by one daughter in law; Jenny Cooper, one granddaughter in law; Stacey Cooper, one great granddaughter; Sophia Cooper, one brother in law; Willard McCoy and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Ashe officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at the church.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com

Appalachian Funeral Services is serving the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now