Shirley Diann Williams
WEAVERVILLE - Shirley Diann Williams, age 64, of Weaverville, died Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Ms. Williams was born February 25, 1955 in Buncombe County to Fate B. and Doris Deaver Williams of Asheville. She worked as a bookkeeper with Brown-Workman Construction and served as Vice President of AccuData Services. Diann was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy E. Bailey who died in 2010; and her brother, Homer Dean Williams.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughter, Kaycee Bailey; son, Matthew Bailey; grandchildren, Sienna and Tyler Bailey; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Louise Bailey; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Dempsey and Lisa Honeycutt and husband Rodney; aunt, Kate W. Metcalf; and several nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Asheville, with Reverend Keith Watkins officiating.
The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 754 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC 28804.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019