Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
754 Aiken Rd.
Asheville, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
754 Aiken Rd.
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Diann Williams


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Diann Williams Obituary
Shirley Diann Williams

WEAVERVILLE - Shirley Diann Williams, age 64, of Weaverville, died Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Ms. Williams was born February 25, 1955 in Buncombe County to Fate B. and Doris Deaver Williams of Asheville. She worked as a bookkeeper with Brown-Workman Construction and served as Vice President of AccuData Services. Diann was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy E. Bailey who died in 2010; and her brother, Homer Dean Williams.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughter, Kaycee Bailey; son, Matthew Bailey; grandchildren, Sienna and Tyler Bailey; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Louise Bailey; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Dempsey and Lisa Honeycutt and husband Rodney; aunt, Kate W. Metcalf; and several nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Asheville, with Reverend Keith Watkins officiating.

The family will greet friends following the service at the church.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 754 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC 28804.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Williams' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now