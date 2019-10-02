|
|
Shirley Dixon Wyatt
Asheville - Shirley Dixon Wyatt, age 79, of Asheville, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville with her loving family by her side. Shirley was the daughter of the late William and Amey Warren Dixon; she was born in Yadkinville, North Carolina on Monday, October 16, 1939.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert "Bob" Wyatt, who passed away on June 03, 2014; one grandson, Jay Bryan Wyatt.
Shirley was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shirley often enjoyed spending time at Harrah's Cherokee Casino. She loved listening to gospel music and eating good barbeque. She was a member of Dix Creek United Methodist Church in Leicester.
Left to cherish Shirley's memories are three children, Michael W. Wyatt (Cindy) and Reagan of Clemson, South Carolina, Robert D. Wyatt (Tammy) of Asheville, North Carolina and Trish L. Wyatt (Deauna) of Old Fort, North Carolina; three grandchildren Amy Nowak (Tim) and Aaron of Asheville, North Carolina, Justin Wyatt (Ruth) of Asheville, North Carolina and Michael Scott Wyatt of Clemson, South Carolina; and one great-granddaughter, Ariana.
The family will receive friends at the home of Robert and Tammy Wyatt on Saturday, October 05, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 5 Macedonia Drive, Asheville, North Carolina 28804.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the ¬Wyatt family. For further information
and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by calling (828) 559-8111
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019