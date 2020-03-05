|
|
Shirley Gibbs Vignetti
Greenville, NC - Shirley Gibbs Vignetti, 96, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Shirley had been a resident of the Fountains of Albemarle in Tarboro for the past three years.
A native of Leicester, NC, Shirley was born at home on March 6, 1923. She was the youngest of three daughters of the late Thomas Carl Gibbs and Ollie Martin Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Col. John L. Vignetti, her son, Mark Gibbs Vignetti, and great grandchild, Bailey Collier Lasecki.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen Collier (William) of Greenville, NC, and Lynn McQuay (Mike) of Hilton Head, SC; sons, John Carl Vignetti (Linda) of Peachtree City, GA and Bruce Martin Vignetti of Orlando, FLA; grandchildren, Katherine Collier Lasecki, Laura Collier Willis (Ryan), Jake Thomas Willis (Liz), and Ryan Vignetti; and great-grandchildren, John, Bella and Will Lasecki, and Addison and Jack Thomas. Shirley is also survived by a sister, Helen Gibbs Higdon, of Alabama.
Shirley attended Biltmore High School and earned a double major in Business and Music Education from Western Carolina University. After graduation, she moved to Washington DC where she worked as a cryptographer to help break the Japanese Code during WW II and later with US News and World Report. While working in D.C., Shirley met and married John Vignetti, a returning WW II pilot, and they began a marriage that spanned 50 years until John passed away in 1997.
Shirley and John raised five children and traveled extensively during his 30-year military career. Shirley was deeply religious, a devoted parent, and a supportive military wife, often teaching school, and quickly joining the local Baptist church wherever they were stationed.
John eventually retired and the family moved to Orlando, FL, where Shirley particularly enjoyed bridge, bowling, and bingo. Shirley was outgoing, loved children and music, and will be remembered for often entertaining the family by playing the piano.
Funeral services for Mrs. Vignetti will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Leicester, NC, with Rev. Ray Hipps officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020