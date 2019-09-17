|
|
Shirley Jeanette Murray Owenby
Fairview - Shirley Jeanette Murray Owenby, 65, of Fairview, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., she was a daughter of Rebecca Ann McMinn Murray and of the late Joseph Frank Murray. She was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony Owenby.
Mrs. Owenby worked as an LPN at Mission Hospital, Aston Park, the Irene Wortham Center, and at the Brian Center.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her husband, Brisco Owenby; sons, Allen Owenby (Penny) and Bobby Owenby; daughter, Sandra Lopez; grandchildren, Jennifer and Margarita Lopez; and brother, Kenneth Frank Murray (Elaine).
Funeral services for Mrs. Owenby will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at Bethesda Baptist Church, with Pastor Chad Edwards and Pastor Johnny Raines officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and also following the service.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 17, 2019