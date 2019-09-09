Services
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Shirley King Israel


1945 - 2019
Shirley King Israel Obituary
Shirley King Israel

Leicester - Shirley King Israel, 73, of Leicester, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Shirley was a daughter of the late Pelvin Luther King and Ruth Sams King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Israel. Mrs. Israel most recently worked in health care for St. Joseph's Hospital.

Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Hensley (Mike) and Lisa Edwards (Alvin); grandchildren, Ashley Lindsay (Samuel), Alvin Edwards (Shelby) and Chris Hensley (Chelsea); step-grandchildren, Brittany Jordan (Thomas) and Candice Outlaw (Chris); great-grandchildren, Temperence, Kayleigh and Aria; sisters, Susie Brown (Gerald), Ann Meadows, Barbara Buckner (Bobby) and Karen Meadows (Kenneth); brother, Harold King (Wanda); and sister-in-law, Betty Israel.

Memorial services for Mrs. Israel will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Mrs. Ashley Lindsay officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leicester VFD, PO Box 100, Leicester, NC 28748.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 9, 2019
