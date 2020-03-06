|
|
Shirley McIntyre
Black Mountain - Shirley Scott McIntyre, 94, of Black Mountain passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Mrs. McIntyre was born September 19, 1925 in Massachusetts and was a resident of Buncombe County since 1989. She was a member of Grove Stone Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by her son, Steve McIntyre (Mary Jo) of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Diane Lewis of Asheville, NC; and two granddaughters, Mary and Sarah.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Grove Stone Baptist Church with Rev. James Lamb and Rev. Michael Long officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020