Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Grove Stone Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley McIntyre


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley McIntyre Obituary
Shirley McIntyre

Black Mountain - Shirley Scott McIntyre, 94, of Black Mountain passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Mrs. McIntyre was born September 19, 1925 in Massachusetts and was a resident of Buncombe County since 1989. She was a member of Grove Stone Baptist Church.

Shirley is survived by her son, Steve McIntyre (Mary Jo) of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Diane Lewis of Asheville, NC; and two granddaughters, Mary and Sarah.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Grove Stone Baptist Church with Rev. James Lamb and Rev. Michael Long officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -