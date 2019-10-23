|
|
Shirley Raines
Black Mountain - Shirley Raines, 74, of Black Mountain, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Ms. Raines was born August 27, 1945 in Buncombe County to the late Columbus and Elizabeth Greene Raines.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, serving God in many roles. She began her working career straight out of high school, always striving for perfection in every task. She spent several years at Biltmore Forest Country Club as Assistant Manager. This was followed by a second career as Town Clerk of Black Mountain. While serving as Town Clerk she was fondly given a reserved parking space designating her as honorary "Warden" of Black Mountain. One of the most satisfying parts of each position she held was mentoring those around her, always trying to help someone be a better, more skilled individual. Shirley was part of the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry for a period of time before becoming ill with cancer. She fought that battle for 4 years with courage and grace, always with a smile and hope.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Barnwell and Mae Vandergrift; brothers, Jimmie, Jack and Johnny Raines; and nephews, Douglas and Tony Moseman.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Martha Raines; nieces, Sharon Raines, Kathy Settle, Karen Davis, Patricia Moseman and Renee Grooms; nephews, Eddie Moseman, Mike, Tim, Jeff and Johnny Philip Raines; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministries - Johnny Raines Christmas Cheer Fund, or CarePartners Hospice.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019