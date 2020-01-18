|
|
Shirley Reavis Corn
Asheville - Shirley Faye Reavis Corn, 77, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
A native of Yancey Co., Shirley was a daughter of the late John Frellon Reavis and Thelma Proffit Reavis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Corn.
Surviving are her daughters, Debra Sprouse and Raina Jones; sons, Russell Corn (Robyn) and Tim Corn; grandchildren, Ashley Hill, Erika Croft, John Steven Sprouse, Stephanie Lynn Sprouse, and Earl Jackson Corn; and great-grandchildren, Carter Joseph Redmon, Abigail Redmon, and Kamden Carter Sprouse.
Graveside services for Mrs. Corn will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Allen Roberts officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Ave., prior to the service.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020