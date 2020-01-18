Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Corn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Reavis Corn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Reavis Corn Obituary
Shirley Reavis Corn

Asheville - Shirley Faye Reavis Corn, 77, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.

A native of Yancey Co., Shirley was a daughter of the late John Frellon Reavis and Thelma Proffit Reavis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Corn.

Surviving are her daughters, Debra Sprouse and Raina Jones; sons, Russell Corn (Robyn) and Tim Corn; grandchildren, Ashley Hill, Erika Croft, John Steven Sprouse, Stephanie Lynn Sprouse, and Earl Jackson Corn; and great-grandchildren, Carter Joseph Redmon, Abigail Redmon, and Kamden Carter Sprouse.

Graveside services for Mrs. Corn will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Allen Roberts officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Ave., prior to the service.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -