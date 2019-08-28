|
|
Shirley Rider
Asheville - Shirley Stenger Rider, 89, of Asheville died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her residence.
A native of Williamsport, MD she was a daughter to the late Walter and Margie Stenger.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James Rider; daughters, Cathy Rogers (Jeff) and Joan Ledford (Larry) all of Asheville; three grandchildren, Emily Freeman (Eric), Amanda Phillips (Trent), Bennett Rogers (Stephanye); and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Rev. Joe Mullen will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Arts for Life, 50 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville, NC, 28801.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019