Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Sluder Franklin


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Sluder Franklin Obituary
Shirley Sluder Franklin

ALEXANDER - Shirley Sluder Franklin, age 82, of Alexander, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter who had been her caregiver.

Mrs. Franklin was born January 9, 1938 in Buncombe County to the late Carl and Lou Bailey Sluder; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life.

Shirley loved to bake and quilt but more importantly she enjoyed giving her baked goods and quilts to others and making them smile.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Franklin; daughter, Glenda Jean Franklin Cole, and son Ronnie Franklin.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Amos of Weaverville; son, Randy Franklin of Alexander; sister, Virginia Rogers of Alexander; six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held at Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverends Harold Rash and Eddie Rice officiated.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Franklin's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -