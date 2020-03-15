|
Simon "Pete" Shelton
Weaverville - Simon "Pete" Shelton, age 46, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is the son of Judy and Christopher Spindler and Simon and Lyra Shelton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jackie Lunsford Shelton; son, Taylor Shelton; stepdaughter, Jessica Roberts; stepson, Nick Lunsford; sister, Jennifer Shelton (Paul); step grandchildren, Bailey and Haven Scott.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Dean Metcalf will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020