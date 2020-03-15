Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon "Pete" Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simon "Pete" Shelton Obituary
Simon "Pete" Shelton

Weaverville - Simon "Pete" Shelton, age 46, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is the son of Judy and Christopher Spindler and Simon and Lyra Shelton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jackie Lunsford Shelton; son, Taylor Shelton; stepdaughter, Jessica Roberts; stepson, Nick Lunsford; sister, Jennifer Shelton (Paul); step grandchildren, Bailey and Haven Scott.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Dean Metcalf will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -