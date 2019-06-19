Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Simon Srey


1953 - 2019
Simon Srey Obituary
Simon Srey

Black Mountain - Simon Srey, 65, of Black Mountain, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Mr. Srey was born June 14, 1953 in Cambodia to the late Moeung Srey and Nuon Pol. He retired from Drexel Heritage with over 15 years of service and was a member of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain.

Simon is survived by his wife, Dany Srey; daughters, Chenda Mak, Ruth Srey Grace (Enrique), and Lingo Weimer (Donald); sisters, Yon Dy (Dam) and Pansy (Var); brothers, Sam Srey (Tharen) and Samath (Sokha); two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019
