Skye Ruff
Waynesville - Our Skye Bug left us here on earth on Friday morning November 20, 2020 peacefully with us, her parents, by her side.
As much as I, her mother, wanted her to stay with me God chose to take her. I pray for peace and comfort as she has been the light of mine and her daddy's world for 27 years. Our hearts are currently shattered. I, her mother, would like the world to know how blessed we were to have Skye. I feel as if my heart has gone with her. We need all the love and prayers we can get to help us through this time. Thank you to all the family and friends that have supported us through the years. I want to also thank all the doctors, nurses and therapists throughout the years who have taken care of our Skye Bug, especially Dr. Penny O'Neill, who become more like family to us. Skye has touched so many lives in 27 years. I cannot begin to name them all. Although she never walked or talked, she would talk to us with her eyes, her smiles especially when I sang this song to her…
Skye Bug, Skye Bug, How are you?
Skye Bug, Skye Bug, Fly to me!
Skye Bug, Skye Bug, Show your wings!
Skye Bug, Skye Bug, I love you!
Now she has wings to fly!
She is survived by her heartbroken parents, Tim and Betty Jo Ruff of Bethel; aunts and uncles, Frances Mease and friend, Glen Hamlin, Juanita and Terry Trull, Gary and Amelia Trull, Dudley and Clara McFalls and John Ruff; and so many cousins. A special thank you to her cousin, Kayla. She loved you! She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Freeman and Betty Trull, Patsy McCarthy and Freddie Ruff; aunts, Helen Terrell, Joyce Allen, Geneva Worley and April Mandola; uncles Lane Worley, Beuford Mease and Melvin Allen.
Because of COVID-19 currently there will only be a private graveside service held at Bethel Community Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Roy Kilby officiating. Our Skye Bug will be laid to rest near her PaPaw and MaMaw Trull. Because of this situation we would like to say this in closing, "Love and cherish your children always. We have lost the light in our darkness. The biggest blessing God had ever given to us. Hold your loved ones tighter, tell them you love them just as many times as you can. You may never get that one last chance".
The care of Skye Bug has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com