Sondra M. Honeycutt
1941 - 2020
Sondra M. Honeycutt

Swannanoa - Sondra M. Honeycutt, 79, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born June 3, 1941, in Arlington, VA to the late Archie L. Moseley and Reba C. Thomas Moseley. She retired after 25 years as an Executive Secretary from the Buncombe County MSD. She was a member of Groce United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David W. Honeycutt; one son; Joseph B. Scarborough (Carie) and one daughter; Wendy Andrews (Jim); four grandchildren, Clinton Scarborough, Megan Fisher, Patrick Miller and Shelby Miller; a brother; George Moseley and sister; Shirley Brown (Ronnie).

A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 27 at Pisgah View Memorial Park. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
