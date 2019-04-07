|
Sonja Wilhelm Hruska
Asheville - Sonja Wilhelm Hruska, 79, beloved sister, aunt, wife, friend, hostess, entrepreneur, animal lover, home decorator, matchmaker, chef, traveler, and diva, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Mission Hospital, surrounded by some of the many who loved her. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, on December 30, 1939 to Arza Charles Wilhelm and Ruth Adkins Wilhelm, Sonja was the oldest of three. From her youth, Sonja was a caretaker of others and a passionate lover of the arts. After helping to raise her brothers Charles and Robert, she earned a bachelor's degree in English and speech at Marshall University. She was an avid thespian and a popular member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, and she married her longtime sweetheart, Myron McClellan, after graduation. She joined Myron at Princeton University in New Jersey, where he served as a member of the faculty, and she became a light of the academic community, beginning her lifelong career as a hostess extraordinaire. After the couple parted as friends in the early 1970s, Sonja's life, family, and friendships took her first back to Huntington, where she cared for her former professor Kathleen Robertson, affectionately known as Poopsie, through her final illness. Sonja then moved to Louisville, Kentucky, and later, in the early 1990s, to Asheville, North Carolina. She had a gift for finding and creating family wherever she went, and she became central to lives of her many chosen children, grandchildren, and others in this community. She also met the love of her life, Robert Hruska, an actuarial accountant, and the couple married in 2001. Over the following fifteen years, which were the happiest of her life, Sonja lived the romance she had always wanted. Sonja and Robbie enjoyed reading poetry and traveling, and they spent countless hours hiking and picking wild blueberries, hosting sleepovers, and throwing birthday parties for the many, many kids they welcomed into their lives. After the death of the other love of her life, a beagle mix named Biscuitina, in 2014 and then, after a long and difficult illness, Robbie's death in 2016, Sonja persevered, as she had through so many heartbreaks and disappointments in her life, endlessly cheerful and generous to others. She continued to care for her many friends until her sudden illness. She will be remembered for her gift for creating beauty, in her home, in her paintings, and in her relationships. Many will be attempting to recreate her dangerous recipe for Cosmos, and her spirit will be celebrated at parties and dinner tables through Asheville and the country for decades to come. She is survived by her brother, Robert Wilhelm, and her sister-in-law, Jane S. Wilhelm; by their six children and six grandchildren; by the DeJournett family, whom she showered with love, acceptance, and Spaghettios; and by countless friends and admirers. To share your tributes to Sonja and to learn about upcoming plans to celebrate her life, please visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/1Nf_Cn5mErS7j73x0u9hWrR?domain=rememberingsonja.com. Those wishing to honor Sonja with a charitable contribution are encouraged to make gifts to the ASPCA.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019