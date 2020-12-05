Stanley M. Bershaw



Norwalk, CT - Stanley Bershaw passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Norwalk, CT. Services will be held at Temple Shalom Cemetery located at 143 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT, graveside on Sunday, December 6 at 11:00am.



Mr. Bershaw, son of the late Harry I. and Selma Dampsey Bershaw, was born in New York City on March 14, 1935. He graduated from Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, North Carolina. Stan is survived by his wife Phyllis of 63 years who remarks that "he will always be the love of my life" and two sons Alan Reed, his wife Amyjo, and David. Mr. Bershaw had a successful career at The Seagram Company Ltd., for 34 years and had his office in the main headquarters in the Seagram Building between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Midtown Manhattan. Stan was a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Pi Lam fraternity.



Stan's passions were his family, friends and traveling. He loved to sail and crossed the Atlantic four times. He was philanthropic having identified Make a Wish Foundation, Chapel Haven and School the World in Ecuador. He loved jazz and Swing Street in Manhattan and lived life to its fullest. Stan's legacy lives on by the charitable acts that he did and by his loving family and friends.



Donations may be made to any of the above listed charities.









